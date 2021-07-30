Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $106.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.69. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

