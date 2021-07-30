TFI International Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

TFII stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

