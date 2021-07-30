TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$154.50 at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by CIBC to C$154.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.91.

TFI International stock opened at C$140.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.18. The company has a market cap of C$13.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$53.08 and a 12-month high of C$145.46.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total transaction of C$1,718,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$477,158,896.64. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 in the last three months.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

