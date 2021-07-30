TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%.

Shares of TFSL stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $19.48. 1,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

