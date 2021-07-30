Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THLLY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

THLLY opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68.

