The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,858 ($63.47). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,833 ($63.14), with a volume of 176,447 shares changing hands.

BKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £137.83.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson bought 14,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 31,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). Insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094 over the last three months.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

