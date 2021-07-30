The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Investec cut The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BDVSY stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

