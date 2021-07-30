The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $303.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $303.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.11.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after buying an additional 286,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.