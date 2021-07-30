The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Short Interest Update

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BONTQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

