The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%.

CG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 3,825,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

