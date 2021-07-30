The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

