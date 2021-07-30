The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 748,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.