The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Announces Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.
Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 748,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46.
CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
