The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 748,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

