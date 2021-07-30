The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.
The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 748,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
