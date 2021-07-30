The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 9,577,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,518,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

