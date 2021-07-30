The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.95.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 1,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $72.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

