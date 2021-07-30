The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,495. The stock has a market cap of $512.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

