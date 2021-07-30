The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €5.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.04 ($5.93).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

