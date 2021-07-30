The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€181.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX opened at €212.00 ($249.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 148.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €209.67. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.