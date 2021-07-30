The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $178.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,769. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.06.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

