The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,990. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in The Joint by 3.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

