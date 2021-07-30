The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

