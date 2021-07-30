The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

