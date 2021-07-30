The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

