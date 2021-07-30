The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.13 billion.

PG opened at $139.48 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $341.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.80.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

