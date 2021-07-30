The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SGE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 698 ($9.12).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 701.40 ($9.16) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 680.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

