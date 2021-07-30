The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.91.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

