The Sandbox Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $470.89 million and approximately $253.78 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007112 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.01146108 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

