Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.88

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 7518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The stock has a market cap of $842.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

