Thomas P. Castellano Sells 555 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $119.32 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Catalent by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 31.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.