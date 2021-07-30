Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

