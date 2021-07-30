Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 11,288 Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 196.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,642,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

