Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $364,000 Investment in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $38.28 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.