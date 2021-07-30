Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 153 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMP shares. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

