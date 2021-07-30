Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,188 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.