Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 19,170 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,456,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

