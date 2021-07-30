tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

TBLD stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.58. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a market cap of £458.97 million and a PE ratio of 113.75.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

