Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,400 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

AQN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.