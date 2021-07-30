Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 2,543 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 143.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,874 shares of company stock worth $11,730,593 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.