Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 99 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $154.55 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

