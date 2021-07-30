Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in July

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the June 30th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TRYIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TRYIY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

