Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Toshiba stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

