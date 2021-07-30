TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.57. 104,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,854. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 157.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

