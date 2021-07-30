Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report sales of $360.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.66. 207,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,317,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

