TownSquare Capital LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR opened at $139.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

