TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $393,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of -150.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

