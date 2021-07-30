TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 91,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

