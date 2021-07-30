TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,673,000 after buying an additional 1,149,106 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,525,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after buying an additional 464,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 399,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

