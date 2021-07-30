TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,160,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.49. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.