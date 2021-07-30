TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $192.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.98. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

