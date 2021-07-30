TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Director Purchases $25,001.90 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

